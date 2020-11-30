WebViewer WebCamera

Simple security at your fingertips.

Everyone deserves peace of mind, so we made security easy and free for everyone.

How it works

Install on two phones

Prepare two phones and install Alfred on both devices.

Sign in with Gmail

Open Alfred on the two phones and sign in with the same Google account.

Enjoy Alfred

Set one phone as the Viewer and one as the Camera, and enjoy simple security.

Use Cases

Home Security Camera

Pet Camera

Health Care Camera

Baby Camera

Home Security Camera

Pet
Camera

Health Care Camera

Baby
Camera

“As long as you have an old phone, you can check what is going on at home anytime.”

“With Alfred, I can see my puppy in real time, even at night with Night Vision!

“Alfred allows me feel safe knowing that my carer is able to see if anything goes wrong.”

“Alfred looks after my baby and furbaby; it guards my home and keeps it secure.”

Simple, but powerful

24/7 Live Streaming

Keep an eye on with what you care about at any time from anywhere; just like a security camera.

Motion Detection

Get instant notification when the Camera picks up on any movement.

Two-Way Talk

Through two-way talk, you can deter thieves, interact with visitors or pets, and soothe babies.

Low-Light Filter

Observe sleeping babies, reinforce security when it's dark, and monitor your pets' nightlife.

Siren

Scare away intruders, protect your possessions even when you are far away form the house.

Person Detection

Preson Detection Mode allows you to avoid unwantted alerts triggered by irrelevant objects in your environment. (Premium only)

Trust Circle

Share peace of mind with your family by adding their accounts to your Trust Circle.

See more

We’ve helped more than 25 million users all over the world

Join our community and get your free personal security system.

Making your life easier

It's the best thing for dog separation anxiety!

Bryan Kahng

Now I can see what the dogs are up to when no one is home!

Gary Roush

So easy to install, set up, and use. Alfred hasn't missed a beat or lagged any at all !!

Kimberly Burton

Better than lots of expensive options!

Mario Max

ALFRED NEVER SLEEPS when on duty!

Mark Leblanc

I can speak to the Camera end and hear everything in real time.

Ricardo Souza

Former smartphone gets used rather than sitting in a drawer waiting to be thrown out!

Alain Kaivers
Techcrunch
Alfred DIY Security Camera
Today I am teaching you how to turn your spare smartphones into a web-based video surveillance camera. It’s FREE.
NBC
Turn Your Old Cellphone Into Home Surveillance Camera
Sell the phone, and maybe you can buy a piece of pizza. Keep the phone, you have a home security system.