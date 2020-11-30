Install on two phones
Prepare two phones and install Alfred on both devices.
Sign in with Gmail
Open Alfred on the two phones and sign in with the same Google account.
Enjoy Alfred
Set one phone as the Viewer and one as the Camera, and enjoy simple security.
“As long as you have an old phone, you can check what is going on at home anytime.”
“With Alfred, I can see my puppy in real time, even at night with Night Vision!”
“Alfred allows me feel safe knowing that my carer is able to see if anything goes wrong.”
“Alfred looks after my baby and furbaby; it guards my home and keeps it secure.”
24/7 Live Streaming
Keep an eye on with what you care about at any time from anywhere; just like a security camera.
Motion Detection
Get instant notification when the Camera picks up on any movement.
Two-Way Talk
Through two-way talk, you can deter thieves, interact with visitors or pets, and soothe babies.
Low-Light Filter
Observe sleeping babies, reinforce security when it's dark, and monitor your pets' nightlife.
Siren
Scare away intruders, protect your possessions even when you are far away form the house.
Person Detection
Preson Detection Mode allows you to avoid unwantted alerts triggered by irrelevant objects in your environment. (Premium only)
Trust Circle
Share peace of mind with your family by adding their accounts to your Trust Circle.
It's the best thing for dog separation anxiety!
Now I can see what the dogs are up to when no one is home!
So easy to install, set up, and use. Alfred hasn't missed a beat or lagged any at all !!
Better than lots of expensive options!
ALFRED NEVER SLEEPS when on duty!
I can speak to the Camera end and hear everything in real time.
Former smartphone gets used rather than sitting in a drawer waiting to be thrown out!